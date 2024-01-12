Legislative Hall parking structure project may scrap underground pedestrian tunnel

The Legislative Building Committee held its second meeting to discuss updates on the proposed parking structure to be built on the surface lot adjacent to the Del-One Credit Union.

The project’s Principal in Charge Philip Conte explains the parking structure will have two entrances – one will be restricted access for legislators who will have access to the 98 parking spots on the first level, the other will be a public entrance for the remaining 260 parking spots.

Initial plans proposed a 150-foot underground pedestrian tunnel connecting the parking structure to Legislative Hall. After evaluating possible utility conflicts and rising water table concerns, Conte recommends the committee scrap the project.

“The dewatering cost and excavation of the project is a high risk project — this is a high risk project component. There is certainly going to be ongoing maintenance concerns.”

Initial plans for the tunnel estimated the project to cost around $2 million — due to unforeseen excavation needs and the potential utility conflicts, project managers say costs could be closer to $3.7 million, plus ongoing maintenance costs.

“This will be a high value maintenance item that will need specific attention, probably constantly. In our opinion, the value to cost benefit – we have some concerns," Conte says.

He cites pump operation oversight, leakage maintenance and claustrophobia — Conte notes constraints will put the tunnel at around seven feet in width — all as potential concerns for the tunnel.

Conte and the committee did discuss a potential above ground "sky bridge" alternative.

The committee will meet again in late February and will make a decision on the future of the tunnel project by early March.