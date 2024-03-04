Project planners recommend raised intersection between new parking garage and Leg Hall

StudioJAED, the architectural firm behind the designs for the Legislative Hall renovation, are sticking by their recommendations to scrap a pedestrian tunnel connecting the new parking garage and Leg Hall.

Instead, the firm proposed two new connector methods — one being a sky bridge directly joining the garage and Leg Hall, but Principal in Charge Philip Conte says this would be the most expensive option at $3 million.

Conte also cited historical aesthetic and maintenance concerns with the sky bridge, and proposed another option - installing a raised intersection, known as a tabletop.

A raised intersection acts as a speed table and elevates the entire intersection to the level of the sidewalk, helping mobility impaired pedestrians.

“It is physically raised to reduce speed of vehicles, to prioritize the pedestrians. It improves accessibility because it is at the sidewalk level, and it has the opportunity to really enhance the aesthetics of the area," Conte says.

Conte says the at-grade intersection would be enhanced with landscaping and various materials to slow down traffic.

“Basically, we are intentionally slowing down vehicles on MLK and certainly, as you navigate from Water Street to MLK, you obviously have to slow down. It’s not multi-lane right now – it’s specifically two.”

Currently, Dover does not allow raised intersections, but Conte says because it is a state road, they believe they could overcome this challenge.

The tabletop is estimated to cost around $800,000, and Conte is asking for the Legislative Building Committee to come to a decision by the end of March.

A 90% parking structure plan is expected to be reported in June, and a 90% Leg Hall addition submission is expected to be reported in April 2025.

Bidding for the Leg Hall addition won’t begin until November 2025 with construction expected to start in August 2026.