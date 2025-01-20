© 2025 Delaware Public Media
Gov.-elect Matt Meyer's inauguration set for DSU's campus, ball in Wilmington to follow

Delaware Public Media | By Sarah Petrowich
Published January 20, 2025 at 4:51 PM EST

Delaware’s 76th Gov. Matt Meyer will be sworn-in on Tuesday alongside Lt. Governor-elect Kyle Evans Gay.

The event moved from the Legislative Mall to DSU’s. DeLauder Education and Humanities Theatre at 9:30 a.m. because of frigid temperatures.

The event is open to the public for free with pre-registered tickets. It will also be live streamed across various platforms.

Meyer is hosting an inaugural ball Tuesday at 7:00 p.m. at The Queen in Wilmington with performances from the Temptations, the Four Tops and Detroit-based Urban Arts Orchestra.

Tickets are on sale to the public for $100 to support the “Delaware to the Future inauguration committee fund,” which will help fund transition efforts and the inauguration ceremony and events.

Meyer has been attending a series of inaugural events over the past two weeks, but his Inaugural Bike Ride at Cape Henlopen State Park was postponed to an undetermined date.

Ticketing information can be found here and the livestream can be found here.
