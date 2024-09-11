Kyle Evans Gay wins Democratic primary for lieutenant governor

Kyle Evans Gay earns the right to be the Democratic candidate for Lieutenant Governor.

Gay won her primary with 48% of the vote, putting her more than 10% ahead of Sherry Dorsey Walker in the three person race.

Sherry Dorsey Walker followed with almost 37% and Debbie Harrington received just under 15%.

The trio were competing to replace a term-limited Bethany Hall-Long, who ran for governor and lost.

Gay said she’s looking forward to the opportunities her new role offers her and Delaware at large.

“In the legislature, we have the ability to do great bills and great work, but there are a lot of problems facing our state, including education, environmental protection, affordable housing, that you can't solve with one bill,” Gay said.

There is a lot of opportunity with the Democratic ticket, Gay added.

“I'm really excited to bring the party together and to work on behalf of Democrats statewide to make sure that we can be successful in November.”

She said she will campaign on solving problems in education, environmental protection and affordable housing if elected.

“Just like today, we sprint through the finish line,” Gay said. “So, it's going to be making sure that we are speaking to voters, that we are messaging to them about what's possible in our state, and top of mind for me is making sure that we provide a clear vision that people can believe in and will be confident in working with us to achieve here in the state.”

Gay faces the GOP candidate for lieutenant governor Ruth Briggs King in November’s General election.