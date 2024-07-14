Del. Democratic Party endorses Bethany Hall-Long for governor, Kyle Evans Gay for lieutenant governor

The Delaware Democratic Party announces its statewide endorsement slate ahead of the September primary and November general election.

The Delaware Democratic Party’s 25-person committee voted to endorse candidates in six races.

In addition to endorsing Joe Biden for president, the party is backing current Congresswoman Lisa Blunt Rochester for U.S. Senate and current State Sen. Sarah McBride (D-Wilmington) for U.S. House of Representatives.

In a statement released Thursday, McBride said, "I’m honored to have the official endorsement of the Delaware Democratic Party. We are united as we head toward the fall because we know how much is at stake. With our democracy on the line, we must elect proven and dedicated Delaware Democrats up and down the ballot.”

In the three-person race for Governor, the party endorses current Lt. Gov Bethany Hall-Long over New Castle County Executive Matt Meyer and former DNREC Secretary Collin O’Mara. The three are seeking to replace the term-limited Gov. John Carney.

In a statement released Thursday, State Party Chair Betsy Maron praised Hall-Long’s three-decade long commitment to the party and commended her leadership on issues like education, women’s reproductive rights and mental health.

Delaware Democrats are also endorsing current State Sen. Kyle Evans Gay (D-Talleyville) to fill Hall-Long’s shoes as lieutenant governor.

Maron noted Evans Gay’s “long track record of commitment [to the] party’s platform with a particular focus on reproductive health, gun safety, childcare access and voting rights.”

Evans Gay is facing two other Democrats in the primary, State Rep. Sherry Dorsey Walker (D-Wilmington) and one of the state Democratic Party’s vice chairs Debbie Harrington.

The party is also endorsing incumbent state Insurance Commissioner Trinidad Navarro for another term. He faces challenger Kayode Abegunde, who previously lost to Navarro in the 2020 primary.

Winners of the Sept. 10, 2024, primary will head to the November general election ballot to face various Republican and Independent Party of Delaware opponents.

You can find a full list of primary candidates here and general election candidates here.