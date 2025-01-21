Gov. Matt Meyer is sworn in as Delaware's 76th governor

Gov. Matt Meyer and Lt. Gov. Kyle Evans Gay officially take the oath of office and become the new chief executives of the First State.

Meyer was sworn in with Evans Gay in DSU’s DeLauder Education and Humanities Theatre — the ceremony is believed to be the first time any governor has been sworn into office in a historically black college or university.

In his inaugural address, Meyer outlined his top priorities for his tenure, including affordable health care and housing efforts.

But his top priority throughout his campaign, and now the first day of his administration, remains improving Delaware’s public education system.

“We have one of the highest number of PhDs per capita in America, but we also have one of the five worst-performing public school systems in America. Delaware, we can't fulfill our potential unless we all have a chance to contribute. That will be my focus every day of these next four years. Students aren't failing. Our schools are failing our students.”

He also addressed what’s to come under President Donald Trump’s new administration, who just signed a sweeping series of executive orders.

“I will work with anyone of any party who's ready to advance the best interests of the people of Delaware," Meyer said. "But I want to make this absolutely clear: if the president or his administration try to take away your health care coverage, or further restrict your reproductive rights, or undermine our schools, or try to come into our communities to harass folks who came to our country, and our state, in search of a better life," he continued.

"If they do these things, I will use every power you’ve vested in me as governor to protect our residents, our livelihoods, and our values. That is my pledge to you."

1 of 3 — DSCN6106.JPG The swearing-in ceremony of Gov. Matt Meyer and Lt. Gov. Kyle Evans Gay on Tuesday in Delaware State University's DeLauder Education and Humanities Theatre in Dover, Del. Sarah Petrowich / Delaware Public Media 2 of 3 — DSCN6094.JPG The swearing-in ceremony of Gov. Matt Meyer and Lt. Gov. Kyle Evans Gay on Tuesday in Delaware State University's DeLauder Education and Humanities Theatre in Dover, Del. Sarah Petrowich / Delaware Public Media 3 of 3 — DSCN6166.JPG The swearing-in ceremony of Gov. Matt Meyer and Lt. Gov. Kyle Evans Gay on Tuesday in Delaware State University's DeLauder Education and Humanities Theatre in Dover, Del. Sarah Petrowich / Delaware Public Media

The end of Meyer's swearing-in process and the beginning of his formal address was interrupted by protestors from the crowd who's comments centered around the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

When asked about the disruption, Meyer said: "I was a sixth and seventh grade math teacher parred for the course."

Following his inauguration, Meyer signed his first executive order — a commitment to increase youth apprenticeships and Earn and Learn opportunities within the First State’s education system.

"There are a lot of employers now that are really looking anywhere, high and low, for employees that they can't find, and our schools need to be training people directly to go into those work places," Meyer said.

Meyer's first round of cabinet appointments will undergo Senate confirmation tomorrow, including his picks for Office of Management & Budget, Department of Finance, Department of State, Department of Human Resources, Department of Agriculture and Department of Safety & Homeland Security.

Meyer's Fiscal Year 2026 recommended budget is expected to be released in early March as the General Assembly's Joint Finance Committee begins budget hearings in February.

Additionally, Kyle Evans Gay becomes the First State’s 27th lieutenant governor.

A longtime attorney and former Talleyville-area state senator, Evans Gay says it was not her legal experience that first prompted her to run for office, but rather becoming a mother.

During her time in the Senate, she championed women’s reproductive rights and investments in early childhood education, and she plans to continue that work during her time as second-in-command.

“Expanding voting rights, securing larger investments in child care and early education, supporting our men and women in uniform and their families, reducing barriers to health care and so much more. I will continue to be that leader because our work is far from done," she said in her inaugural address.

Evans Gay vacated her Senate seat earlier this month, leaving her 5th District seat vacated until a special election to fill it is held on Feb.15.

Former Democratic State Rep. Ray Seigfried and Republican candidate Brent Burdge, a retired DuPont supply chain manager, are vying for the position.