A custom manufacturer of shade sails, covers, seatings and awnings is coming to Central Delaware, bringing 16 jobs to the area. Shore Industries,…
Kent County digitizing is permitting and payment processes, turning to web-based software to make permitting easier for residents and businesses. The Kent…
Democrats swept the Kent County Levy Court races Tuesday night. Incumbent Democrats Allan Angel and George “Jody” Sweeny each held onto their seats in the…
Three of the seven seats on Kent County Levy Court are up for grabs this election.Delaware Public Media’s Nick Ciolino has more on the candidates running…
Goggin Manor at Brecknock Park in Camden could become home to the Kent County Historical Museum.The Goggin Manor House dates to the 1700’s and was the…
The former mayor of Smyrna - Joanne Masten - captured the Democratic bid for the Kent County Levy Court 1st District seat in Tuesday’s Primary…
Kent County Levy Court District 1 need a new commissioner after Brooks Banta retired following nearly a quarter century in that seatDelaware Public…
Kent County’s Levy Court president plans to walk away from the position later this year after serving for nearly a quarter century. 84-year-old Brooks…
Kent County Levy Court commissioners are hearing from some concerned residents about a lodging tax that would send revenue to a nonprofit.Legislation…
Sussex County voters elected two new Republican faces to serve on County Council.Retired financial adviser John Rieley garnered 60% of the vote to win the…