Kent County Levy Court denies self-storage facility rezoning

Kent County Levy Court votes to deny a rezoning application for a self-storage facility in Farmington.

The applicant sought the rezoning of a 15-and-a-half acre site from agricultural residential to general business/highway commercial to accommodate their planned self-storage facility.

They argued the rest of the area is already beginning to transition from its ag designation to a more commercial environment, making it appropriate to locate his business there now.

Fifth District Commissioner Jody Sweeney agreed.

“I think that this is an appropriate rezoning of the property. It’s close enough to other properties from Harrington down to south of Farmington, it is low-impact. I agree with Commissioner Angel, we do need houses, but we don’t need houses that are on four acres that are very large. We need affordable housing.” he said.

Opponents, such as Commissioner Allan Angel, argue the property would be better used for things like affordable housing projects.

Others opposed the application on the grounds that deviation from ag/housing has not gone far enough to justify the rezoning’s approval.

Levy Court Commissioner-At-Large Terry Pepper.

“Even though I do believe that the nature of this project would be very low impact and would not affect the neighbors that much, I have to go along with the recommendation [of Regional Planning Commission]. This area is in transition, but I don't think it's in full transition at this time.” he said.

Several public commenters were residents that live in the area, some neighboring the would-be complex, and complained that there would be no way for the applicant to ensure that things like noise and light disturbances would not become a factor once the business was up and running.

The final vote was 5-1 with Commissioner Robert Scott abstaining to avoid a conflict of interest.