Kent County Levy Court appoints new county administrator

Kent County Levy Court named Kevin Sipple the new county administrator.

Kevin Sipple served as acting Kent County administrator since late September before having that interim label removed earlier this month. He previously worked as the county’s public safety director, where he oversaw emergency services.

Sipple said he’s glad to see the construction of two new remote paramedic stations.

“One in Harrington and one in Frederica,” Sipple said. “Right now, our paramedics are co-located in the volunteer fire departments, and we're building two standalone buildings for those locations. So that's definitely something I'm looking forward to.”

The county’s sewer treatment plant is also making some improvements, Sipple said.

Sipple said he’s looking forward to representing Kent County and acting as the liaison between county employees and Levy Court.

“I think it's very important to have full disclosure and open transparency between the day-to-day operations and Levy Court commissioners, so we have leadership meetings every other week so we can communicate with our Levy Court commissioners, workshops where our directors are able to speak one on one with the Levy Court commissioners.”

Ken Decker, the previous administrator, was placed on paid administrative leave until 2027, according to Spotlight Delaware, after settlement and non-disclosure agreements were signed between the county and Decker.