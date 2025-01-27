Kent County Levy Court selects Joanne Masten to serve as president

Kent County Levy Court commissioners elect Joanne Masten president.

First District commissioner Joanne Masten is the first woman appointed to the position and will lead Levy Court through its 2025-2027 legislative session.

She follows former president Terry Pepper, who served as Levy Court president from 1994-1998 and again from 2021-2025. Perry remains a commissioner at-large. Robert Scott will serve as vice president.

Masten said she is looking forward to taking care of her employees and the residents of Kent County.

“I want to deal with the problems we have, prioritize them, get the right people in place and get money set aside for those projects – or figure out how we can save money over a three to five year period in order to fund the project.”

The issues Kent County faces mirror state and national issues, according to Masten, and a lot of that has to do with growth.

“Affordable housing, finding ways to make housing more affordable for people,” Masten said as an example. “Because right now, rents are outrageous, the interest rates on properties to buy are high. So, I think we have a duty to the residents to look at affordable housing.”

Masten added that commissioners also continue to develop the county’s paramedic program, which includes building two new paramedic centers made possible through federal funding.

Maintaining the Kent County sewer plant is also a project Masten said is on her mind. Because of the growing population, the sewer plant feels increasing demand. Levy Court has set aside money alongside ARPA funds that will go toward upgrades Masten said are probably overdue.

Even with her new title, Masten will be approaching her term the same way she did as a council member and mayor of Smyrna and again as a Levy Court commissioner the last four years – without an agenda.

“I just want to know what the needs of the community are, and I want to be a part of the seven person team that tries to achieve those… For me to go in and say I'm going to do A, B and C – you don't know what tomorrow is going to bring. So, I'm more of an individual that looks at the big picture, figures out what my priorities are for that period of time.”

Priorities can change daily, Masten said, and are often further complicated by staffing and funding issues.

“I'm honored, I really am. I'm very humbled that the commissioners felt that, after four years on Levy Court, I was ready for the position… What matters to me is that I take care of my employees and I take care of the residents of Kent County. I'm humbled. I'm thrilled. I just want to do the best darn job I can do for everybody.”