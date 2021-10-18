-
This year’s Fourth of July holiday appears to be another success for businesses at the Delaware beaches. Hotels and motels in Rehoboth and Dewey beach…
Wilmington is holding its annual Independence Day festivities again this year. The July 4th celebrations will begin at 2pm Thursday along Wilmington’s…
AAA is warning travellers to anticipate record-breaking traffic this July 4th weekend. Close to 50 million Americans are expected to travel, according to…
If you are looking to celebrate July 4th with a fireworks show, there are plenty up and down the state. Elsmere gets thing started with its display…
AAA mid-Atlantic is predicting the biggest July 4 travel weekend since 2007. More than 112,000 Delawareans will travel more than 50 miles for Independence…