If you’re traveling for the July 4th holiday weekend, you won’t be alone in Delaware

Record travel is expected by car and air for the July 4th holiday weekend.

AAA projects more than 203,000 Delawareans will travel 50 miles or more for the Independence Day holiday weekend, which is defined as starting June 28 and ending July 6.

"We've seen an increase overall here in Delaware of 2.8% year over year related to Independence Day holiday travel volume," said AAA Mid-Atlantic’s Jana Tidwell.

Of those traveling, more than 88% or nearly 180,000 will be hitting the roads for the holiday, that’s also a 2.8% increase over last year at this time.

Tidwell says if you’re among those driving there are two days in particular that will be heavily traveled.

"AAA anticipates that the busiest days, the most congestion out there on our roadways will be Wednesday, July 2nd, and Sunday, July 6th. As many people get off to and then return from their Independence Day holiday getaway," said Tidwell.

Because of that Tidwell suggests traveling during off peak hours, which would either be in the morning most days prior to 10 or 11 am or late at night.

More than 14,000 or 7.1% of local travelers will fly to their destination, a 0.8% increase over 2024.

Meanwhile, 4.6% or over 9,000 people will use other modes like train, bus or cruise, that’s a 6.9% increase over last year’s holiday weekend.

The top destinations domestically include Orlando, Seattle and New York, while internationally it’s Vancouver, Rome, Paris and London.

With schools out and many taking summer vacations, the Independence Day holiday is always the busiest travel holiday of the summer according to Tidwell.