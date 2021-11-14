Markell previews upcoming foreign policy summit

State and federal leaders, including President Biden, meet Monday to highlight the benefits of foreign aid for Americans in the Mid-Atlantic region.

Regional and national leaders gather virtually Monday for a summit highlighting the benefits that global relationships and foreign aid bring to the Mid-Atlantic region.

The event features many leaders from Delaware, including President Biden, Sen. Chris Coons, and former governor Jack Markell.

“The more that the people of Delaware and the people of the region understand that, the more likely it is that there will be support for these kinds of diplomatic engagements and opportunities to promote exports,” said Markell.

Billions of dollars worth of goods are shipped overseas from the First State; and Markell says these trade relationships help foster a vibrant job market and economic growth.

“The fact that more people are employed as a result of exports means those folks are more likely to be buying things in the Delaware economy which is good for everybody,” Markell said. “And the stronger the economy for the folks who work at these businesses, the stronger it is for everybody else as well.”

The summit will feature Delaware leaders including Sen. Chris Coons and speakers from local businesses and research groups. President Biden will also deliver taped remarks.

He adds these diplomatic relationships are becoming extremely important on climate issues, ensuring other countries do their part to reduce carbon emissions to slow rising temperatures.

Markell was nominated by President Biden to be the U.S. ambassador to the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development, but has yet to be confirmed by the U.S. Senate.

Roman Battaglia is a corps member with Report for America, a national service program that places journalists into local newsrooms.