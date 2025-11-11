Wall of Remembrance is officially dedicated in New Castle

Prior to the annual Veterans Day Service at Veterans Memorial Park in New Castle, a renovated wall memorial was unveiled.

The project to expand and renovate the wall started in June 2024 at a total cost of $5 million.

The Delaware River and Bay Authority oversees the park and memorial. Its Executive Director is Joel Coppadge.

"The new reconstructed memorial, now known as the Wall of Remembrance, contains more than 16,000 service members from Delaware and New Jersey who will be forever commemorated for their selfless contributions during combat from World War II to present day," said Coppadge.

The memorial previously only contained names from World War II and the Korean War.

The War Memorial Wall previously only contained names from World War II and the Korean War.

Among those at the unveiling was the 46th President of the United States, Delaware’s Joe Biden.

"The memorial honors their sacrifice, tells their story, and in turn tells a story of the American story. The story of a patriot, who died to deliver a nation for everyone is entitled to life liberty, and the pursuit of happiness. The story of a brave America who shed their blood to make those words real. Just as they kept their faith for our country, today we must keep the faith for them," said Biden.

The $5 million wall expansion project started in June 2024, reintroducing the original circular plaza design, replacing, expanding and reinforcing the underlying concrete structure of the original monument and removing the reflecting pool.

All existing flagpoles were replaced with a new one added for the sixth branch of armed forces, the U.S. Space Force.