Milford is expanding Wi-Fi coverage along its Riverwalk

Delaware Public Media | By Joe Irizarry
Published February 17, 2025 at 4:48 PM EST
Milford Riverwalk - Spring (2021)
Milford will effectively double the current Wi-Fi coverage along the Riverwalk this year.

The city last year launched its free public Wi-Fi service along the Riverwalk and in just a few months, it has already surpassed 1,000 unique users.

"We're going to have more accessibility further down the Riverwalk, so that more users can enjoy it. A lot of people like to walk, and so they can utilize the WI-Fi, as they're walking and not have barriers when doing that," said Lauren Swain Milford’s Economic Development and Community Engagement Administrator.

The goal is to further enhance connectivity which will allow for more users to enjoy seamless internet access while they frequent Milford’s downtown.

"So what we find is a lot of users that are walking along our Riverwalk are able to catch themselves on Instagram, posting photos on Facebook, tagging themselves and then visiting our local shops and restaurants and coffee shops and bakeries. And it's just a great experience all around."

Swain notes the Wi-Fi system uses state of the art technology, and it ensures high-speed performance featuring a reliable connection for all users.

She adds having this amenity is like a marketing tool for the city as people are posting in real time about their trips to downtown allowing others to see and learn about Milford’s businesses.
Joe Irizarry
Joe brings over 20 years of experience in news and radio to Delaware Public Media and the All Things Considered host position. He joined DPM in November 2019 as a reporter and fill-in ATC host after six years as a reporter and anchor at commercial radio stations in New Castle and Sussex Counties.
