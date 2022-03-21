Delaware moves closer to provide high-speed internet service in all homes

Broadband Infrastructure Grants are announced to begin making high-speed wired broadband connections available to every Delaware home.

$56 million in grants are going to Comcast, Verizon, and Mediacom – the current service providers in the state – to extend their existing coverage areas.

$33.1 million was awarded to Comcast, $11.8 million to Verizon, and $11.1 million to Mediacom.

Currently, there are more than 11,600 homes and businesses in Delaware without access to high-speed, wired broadband service.

Chris Cohan is Chief of Policy and Communications for the Department of Technology and Information, and he explains what this work means for those without the service.

"Access to wireline broadband services so actually fiber optic connections to your home or business where you currently don't have access,” said Cohan. “So we think it's a great thing and we're excited about the project."

Construction is expected to start in the next few weeks and completed in 36 months.

"Providers in the state are going to be doing what we refer to as an edge out strategy. Edge out fill in the gaps into the rural areas of the state so starting in New Castle would be predominantly Southern New Castle in Kent County eastern or western Kent and then in Sussex County probably middle to western parts of Sussex County," said Cohan.

The grants come from the $110 million commitment announced by Gov. John Carney last August to increase broadband infrastructure in the state.

Funding comes from the American Rescue Plan Act and Bipartisan Infrastructure Law.