Some Sussex County residents feel fear, anxiety due to threat of deportations

The threat of deportation looms over some First State communities, especially those in Sussex County.

Jennifer Fuqua, co-executive director of La Esperanza, said the atmosphere in newcomer and immigrant communities since Trump’s second inauguration.

“I think it's clear that the energy is shifted. I think that we're all concerned about the communities that we work with,” Fuqua said.

The organization offers services to Hispanic immigrants in Sussex County. Fuqua said deportations nationwide and associated rumors about them put a sense of fear into the community they serve.

“When you are living in that condition, then those other things that are important to you, you can't do anything about. You can't sort of worry about work and education and the things that you want to do to make a better life,” Fuqua said.

Undocumented immigrant populations use fewer health care services, according to a 2024 report from the Congressional Research Service, and are hesitant to seek medical care due to fear of deportation.

Bryant Garcia, also a co-executive director for La Esperanza, said fear of deportation has heightened in Sussex County. That includes folks being afraid to do things as simple as grocery shopping. Garcia said these fears aren’t unfamiliar to this community.

“A lot of families and individuals have tried to fly under the radar, exist in the shadows and in the margins. But in this time, it's even more so,” Garcia said.

Several attendees at a La Esperanza event over the weekend said many community members decided not to attend.

“We want people to engage with us, and if they feel like they can’t engage with us, that is a big concern. It just kind of points more into how much fear and anxiety there is,” Garcia said.

Garcia said he takes some comfort in the fact that ICE has a small presence in Delaware.

“And in a way that can be a sigh of relief, but in another way, we still are holding our breath, because we just don't know how things are going to change.”

In a written statement to Delaware Public Media, the Delaware State Police director of public information said the following: “The Delaware State Police (DSP) has neither participated in nor been requested to assist with any Department of Homeland Security - Immigration and Customs Enforcement operations within the State of Delaware. Our primary mission remains ensuring the safety and security of all Delaware residents and visitors. Regarding any potential future requests from the Department of Homeland Security or ICE, the DSP does not speculate on hypothetical scenarios. We evaluate all requests in real-time based on the facts and their direct impact on public safety.”

Milford’s Police Department echoed similar sentiments, saying they have not received any information that ICE has conducted any operations in Milford or been asked to help ICE in the past several weeks.

They consider requests for assistance on a case-by-case basis, and while Milford may prove officers on site but will not interfere or “directly participate” with ICE operations.

The Georgetown Police Department posted on their Facebook page last week and said they are not aware of any agencies including ICE operating within the town.

“They're maybe not going to be as many raids now. But will that change tomorrow?” Garcia asked. “Will that change a week from now? And I think that that's what makes it hard, and trying to be there with the community through all those changes is what we're trying to do.”

The Haitian Coalition of Delaware co-director Midline Oware said they’re hoping to help newcomers as well.

“It's about putting out good information, dispelling myths. But putting out good, factual information so people can know their rights, know the access they have, and also not let the fear overwhelm them and stop living their lives.”

Garcia concurred. He said even if ICE operations expand in Delaware, that would take time.

“There's always a question of resources, of government resources, right? It's going to take money and it's going to take manpower to be able to accomplish the vision that our current administration has. So, that's something that kind of helps me sleep a little at night.”