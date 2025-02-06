Delaware DOE launches website to help provide guidance about immigration action in schools

The Delaware Department of Education issues guidance and resources to address concerns about immigration action in public schools.

DOE launched a website educators and families can go to to address concerns and questions about any immigration action in schools.

"I don't want to have anybody have to go down rabbit holes and Google search what am I supposed to say? What is the law? What's a judicial warrant? We have an attorney general who's been very clear. We have a governor who's been very clear. We have state laws, and so the parameters and the rules of the road on this topic are clear and there shouldn't be anything that anyone has to go and hunt for. So I wanted it to be a one-stop shop. I wanted there to be a place that people could go for resources," said Education Secretary Cindy Marten.

The website includes a list of immigrant student rights such as equal access, non-discrimination, and no immigration status inquiries.

It also lists action steps schools can take ranging from strengthening district and charter policies.

The website districts and charters passing a resolution reaffirming their commitment to student privacy and protection.

It also advises districts and charters to provide clear guidance to staff on handling immigration enforcement requests.

That includes referring requests from immigration agents to the superintendent or charter leader for legal review, and not trying to determine if a threat is imminent.

DOE also advises to work with law enforcement to minimize disruptions on campus and if ICE claims an immediate threat that the superintendent provide a rapid response.

"We're not politicians, we're not law enforcement, we're educators, and when there's a judicial warrant and they have something that they need to do with that warrant where they have somebody they need to pick up, if that's an illegally abiding warrant, they have work to do. And we understand that, and we have to stay out of each other's lane," said Marten.

The website also offers links to resources for schools and families.

Marten says the state is committed to maintaining a safe and inclusive learning environment for all students while ensuring student privacy and preventing unnecessary disruptions.