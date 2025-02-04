© 2025 Delaware Public Media
ICE conducts operation in Georgetown

Delaware Public Media | By Abigail Lee
Published February 4, 2025 at 5:42 PM EST
U.S. Immigrations and Customs Enforcement or ICE conducted an operation in Georgetown Tuesday.

The Georgetown Police Department confirmed the activity, but couldn’t provide specific details on the investigation. It did say it was a “fugitive apprehension operation.”

ICE did not request assistance or involvement from the Georgetown PD, and they were uninvolved.

The Delaware State Police and Georgetown, Milford and Rehoboth Beach PDs all say they have not received any requests to assist with ICE operations.

All four say they would take requests for assistance on a case-by-case basis.
