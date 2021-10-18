-
The First State will try to have a fall high school sports season after all. After getting Division of Public Health approval, the Delaware…
-
One state high school football title staying right where it is, while another is going somewhere its never been before.Smyrna defended its Division I…
-
A pair of familiar names captured state championships in high school basketball this weekend.Saturday, Sanford won its 8th boys’ state crown, defeating…
-
The National Federation of State High School Associations is recognizing the accomplishments of a long-time Delaware high school coach and athletics…
-
Failed tax referendums have forced the Christina School District to make major budget cuts heading into the coming school year. Contributor Larry…
-
With the calendar now reading August – back to school is back on the minds of kids and parents. But even before classes start up again, practices for…