The Green - August 7, 2015

Failed tax referendums have forced the Christina School District to make major budget cuts heading into the coming school year. Contributor Larry Nagengast takes an in-depth look at what’s been cut, what’s still on the chopping block at a Christina School Board meeting next week – and what impact the cuts will have once classes resume.

GREENSEG01-8-7-15.mp3 Delaware Public Media's Tom Byrne and contributor Larry Nagengast discuss budget cuts in the Christina School District. Listen • 11:33

President Obama unveiled a new plan to battle climate change earlier this week, calling for the US power plants to cut greenhouse gas emissions by nearly a third within 15 years. Delaware Public Media science reporter Eli Chen discussed the new EPA carbon pollution standards and what they means for Delaware with University of Delaware professor John Madsen.

GREENSEG02-8-7-15.mp3 Delaware Public Media science reporter Eli Chen interviews John Madsen, University of Delaware professor and member of the Carbon-Free Integration Unit. Listen • 10:39

Delaware Public Media's Annie Ropeik takes you inside the Baylor women’s prison for some unique TED talks from inmates and others about the power of second chances.

GREENSEG03-8-7-15.mp3 Delaware Public Media's Annie Ropeik reports from a TEDxWilmington event inside Baylor Women's Correctional Institution. Listen • 7:49

Suspense, murder, and secrets have all the makings of a good summer read and a local author hopes that's what people find in his new book, a novel 10 years in the making. In this week's Arts Playlist, Delaware Public Media's Cathy Carter interviews Delaware author Everett DeMorier about his new novel "Thirty-Three Cecils."

GREENSEG04-8-7-15.mp3 Delaware Public Media's Cathy Carter interviews author and Dover resident Everett DeMorier Listen • 8:17

And in this week's Enlighten Me, we talk to a local doctor about what scholastic athletes should do prepare for fall sports practices that being in the next few weeks across the First State.