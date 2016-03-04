Holloway earns spot in Nat'l High School Hall of Fame

The National Federation of State High School Associations is recognizing the accomplishments of a long-time Delaware high school coach and athletics administrator.

The NFHS will enshrine Tower Hill Athletic Director and former William Penn High wrestling coach Jack Holloway in its National High School Hall of Fame this summer.

The 69-year-old Holloway says he knew he’d been nominated, but notes that was three years ago – so the news he’ll be in the hall’s Class of 2016 caught him off-guard.

“It’s a very big surprise. I thought it was kind of a done, dead deal," said Holloway. "I’m on the national wrestling rules committee and their meeting in April and so when I was getting these phone calls from the federation I thought it was in reference to my travel plans.”

Holloway coached William Penn’s wrestling team for 25 years before stepping down in 2001. His squads won seven state team titles and he was named national coach of the year in 2000. During Holloway’s tenure, 26 William Penn wrestlers won a total of 39 state individual titles. Holloway also had stints as William Penn’s AD and executive director of Delaware’s high school sports governing body, DIAA, before becoming athletic director at Tower Hill.

Holloway is only the second Delawarean to earn a spot in the National High School Hall of Fame. He joins former Laurel High running back Ron Waller, who was enshrined back in 1991. Waller set state records in 1950 with 30 touchdowns and 213 points scored.

Holloway says being one of only two First State inductees simply adds to the honor.

“It’s the very humbling part of it because there are so many fantastic people in the State of Delaware that have done unbelievable things and are more than deserving for sure,” Holloway said.

Holloway will be formally inducted into the National High School Hall of Fame July second at a ceremony in Reno, Nevada.