Gov. John Carney signed a series of bills aimed at access to healthcare Thursday.All three were championed by freshman State Sen. Marie Pinkney, who says…
State lawmakers are looking at problems facing Delaware’s aging population, and seeking solutions. As a retirement hotspot, Delaware’s population is…
The need for greater access to pediatric care in Sussex County is bringing Nemours to Beebe healthcare. A new partnership at Beebe Healthcare in Sussex…
A program helping Delaware compete with other states when it comes to attracting and keeping medical care professionals to practice here is ready to go. A…
The use of telemedicine services spiked during the COVID-19 pandemic — and state lawmakers seek to permanently expand access to it. State Rep. David Bentz…
One of the state’s largest departments began its multi-day budget hearing Tuesday. Department of Health and Social Services secretary Molly Magarik parsed…
Delaware’s senators toured the new VA outpatient clinic in Dover. It’s expected to make it easier for veterans to access quality healthcare in Kent…
Next week, the U.S. Supreme Court hears a case seeking to strike down the Affordable Care Act. If it succeeds, it could cost ACA policyholders in the…
Delaware health care providers struggling through the COVID-19 pandemic will get help from the state through a special fund. The state is using $100…
Gov. Carney signed a bill Friday extending efforts to make access to telemedicine services easier for another year. The legislation expands on Carney’s…