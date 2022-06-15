Beebe announces new strategic plan focusing on providing healthcare and services to Sussex County

Beebe Healthcare announces “One Beebe” - its new five-year strategic plan.

Beebe Healthcare's new strategic plan focuses on providing healthcare and services to Sussex County while addressing state healthcare issues.

Its five goals include delivering superior access to care and superior patient experience, enhancing and expanding core clinical services and develop inclusive, patient-centric programs

It also seeks to become the employer and partner of choice in Sussex County while operating an agile business model that ensures Beebe’s sustainability and success.

Beebe Healthcare president and CEO Dr. David Tam says this plan is more than just providing services within a facility.

"By focusing us and all our efforts on Sussex County to move the needle in a direction that helps improve the health of the community,” said Tam. “That's what we're going to focus on is not just improving what's within the four walls of the clinic or a hospital, but going beyond to make sure that all the things that we do those five goals are turned into being One Beebe."

The strategic plan was the result of a Strategic Planning Committee, which interviewed community members, leaders, and physicians to create the plan.

Tam says the next step is to act on those goals.

"Working together with management we are now developing the actual action items to address those goals that will make us the provider of choice for Sussex County," said Tam.

Beebe acknowledges that stress on healthcare workers has peaked, and they are set on making the well-being of staff as much of a priority as the care provided for patients.