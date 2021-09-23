Nemours and Beebe team up to amplify pediatric care in Sussex County

The need for greater access to pediatric care in Sussex County is bringing Nemours to Beebe healthcare.

A new partnership at Beebe Healthcare in Sussex County aims to connect more Delawareans with quality pediatric care.

Nemours Children’s Health is putting healthcare professionals directly into the Beebe Hospital in Lewes to support them through Emergency, newborn and inpatient pediatric care.

Cindy Bo is the senior vice president of strategy and business development for Nemours in the Delaware Valley.

Bo says conversations started a little over a year ago, when both organizations noticed a lack of high quality pediatric care in the area.

“So we bring in the pediatric care by providing staff — but we rely on so many of the resources, the clinical resources that is already available at Beebe,” Bo said. “And so the combination of the two systems can really elevate the care holistically.”

Putting Nemours specialists in Beebe’s hospital also means patients will have greater access to follow up care after their visit, by directly connecting them with primary care providers, and integrating them into the Nemours system.

Bo says this is just one of many other times Nemours has come in to support pediatric care.

“So we often will partner and one of the things that we’ve all decided to do is — when we think about, synergistically, who has the best abilities and capabilities to bring to the table, Nemours is definitely the authority and the preemptive voice in pediatric care,” said Bo.

Nemours is also hosted by Bayhealth, Tidal Health and St. Francis among others, helping augment their current capabilities to provide better service to patients.

Bo adds this is just the beginning of this partnership. She hopes it will open up communication between both organizations and allow them to focus on the root causes behind health outcomes in Southern Delaware.

Roman Battaglia is a corps member with Report for America, a national service program that places journalists into local newsrooms.