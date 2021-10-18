-
Wilmington City Council is renewing its commitment to fighting gun violence. Wilmington City Council President Earnest "Trippi" Congo, II, gave out ten…
-
The state NAACP is requesting federal help for what members call a “state of emergency” in Delaware. The NAACP state conference of branches plans to write…
-
A pair of bills seeking to reduce gun violence were introduced by state lawmakers Thursday. Both are revised versions of bills that stalled last…
-
The City of Wilmington’s gun violence problem is not going away. Last year, it got worse. Even as overall crime decreased, the number of shootings in the…
-
Delaware State University is partnering with the Thurgood Marshall College Fund to research gun violence.DSU joins three other HBCU’s - Coppin State…
-
A smaller pool of candidates is vying for Mayor of Wilmington in 2020. But Delaware Public Media’s Sophia Schmidt reports the race is no less…
-
The number of shootings in the state's largest city saw a small resurgence last year. Law enforcement officials still see the city making progress. One…
-
State Sen. Stephanie Hansen (D-Middletown) is coordinating a day long discussion on gun violence shortly after the start of the new year.Hansen will host…
-
Frustration with gun violence in Wilmington is bubbling up again as the number of shooting victims so far this year now tops last year’s total. Some city…
-
Divisive Facebook posts by a Red Clay school board member were the main topic at Wednesday night's board meeting.Community members and parents came to…