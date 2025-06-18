Dover city officials discuss gun violence, prevention following shooting

Dover Mayor Robin Christiansen and city officials continue to implement gun violence prevention measures.

The Dover Police Department is investigating the shooting death of a 22-year-old. Four others were injured, sustaining gunshot wounds at Barrister Place.

Dover PD continues its investigation, while Mayor Christiansen said city officials partner with state and federal bodies to address gun violence in Dover.

“The solution is changing people's minds and changing people's hearts,” Christiansen said. “That's the long term solution. The immediate solution is we will not tolerate any more violence in the city. If I have to, I will take whatever drastic actions I have to.”

Christiansen said that could include measures like instating curfews on certain neighborhoods.

Police chief Thomas Johnson said Dover PD will continue its efforts to reduce gun violence, which extends from arrests and prosecution to proactive measures like juvenile programs and teaming up with Crime Stoppers.

“Then when you get into the prosecution arena, they have different courts and different programs to try and put people in the right spots for rehabilitation, for correction,” Johnson said.

The Dover chapter lead for Moms Demand Action Lynne Sweeney said she felt positive after hearing the mayor and police chief speak, particularly the plans for proactive intervention.

“It has to be a multi pronged approach,” Sweeney said. “There are so many people in Dover that really want to see our community survive and be a lovely place to live, and that's the people who work with youth, the people who work for violence prevention and in the faith based community.”

Sweeney said all of these groups need to pull together as a community to make real change.

“It will keep happening if we don’t come together,” Johnson said. “Now I ask for the help of the community. You are a force multiplier… Reach out to us in whatever way you feel comfortable so we can root out violence.”

Dover City Council member Brian Lewis represents and lives in the second district, where the June 16 shooting occurred. He said he was not invited to attend the press conference.

"The bottom line is that nobody in our city should have to live in fear for his [or] her own safety," Lewis said in a written statement. "Enough is [enough]! People are tired of the same thing [happening] and over and over again. In my opinion, it’s time for the Police Chief to come up with a plan."

Lewis added he wants to see more proactive strategies from Dover's police department.

"This is what [erodes] public trust in the police department and can [lead] to a breakdown in community relations," Lewis said.