Statewide organization calls for lawmakers to do more about gun violence in Delaware

The Delaware Coalition Against Gun Violence is calling on state lawmakers to act after the latest mass shootings in Buffalo and Uvalde.

The coalition is specifically calling for the passage of SB 3 before the end of the legislative session on June 30.

The bill - which is sitting in a House committee – would require a gun buyer to get a permit in order to purchase a gun.

And Delaware Coalition Against Gun Violence Executive Director Traci Murphy says passing SB 3 should be a starting point.

"And in addition to a permitting policy which would really address Delaware specific problems, we need to prevent the kind of things we have seen happen in other places like in Buffalo and in Texas,” said Murphy. “We need to protect our schools, our supermarkets, and our city streets and we need a variety of policies to do that. Including raising the minimum age for a purchase of any kind. We need to consider banning the most lethal types of weapons."

Murphy is hopeful it can be passed because she says Democrats and Republicans worked together on other gun legislation.

"Delaware has often come together to support gun violence prevention policy. This is not in Delaware specifically - and in many municipalities - a left or right issue, and Democrats and Republicans have a history of working together on prevention in Delaware. And I only need to point to the lethal violence protection order and the Beau Biden Bill," said Murphy.

Murphy adds passing bills like SB 3 and legislation raising the minimum purchasing age -- and considering banning the most lethal types of weapons -- will make Delaware safer.

Murphy notes the urgency to tackle preventing gun violence was there before these latest recent shootings, and she is hopeful there’s enough energy to make progress now.

She notes solving gun violence requires well-funded and well-run community intervention programs, a well-informed electorate of people knowing the issues and how they can be solved, and stronger policies.