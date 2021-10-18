-
Tourism is one of industries likely to be hit hardest hit by the novel coronavirus pandemic. And Kent County is already feeling it with a number of major…
-
Dates for the next edition of the Firefly Music Festival are set.The event’s promoters say the annual music event is returning to the Woodlands in Dover…
-
If you’re travelling near the Dover International Speedway this weekend— expect some extra traffic. The Firefly Music Festival is Friday through Sunday.…
-
The Firefly Festival is back in Dover this week for its 8th year. The festival is a day shorter, just three days instead of four, but is expanding its…
-
The 2018 Firefly Music Festival is underway. Tens of thousands are pouring into Dover and setting up camp to see artists like The Killers, Kendrick Lamar…
-
Tens of thousands of people will begin pouring into Dover starting today, Wednesday, June 13, for this year’s Firefly Music Festival.DelDOT says it is…
-
The 2018 edition of the Firefly Music Festival will have a strong hip-hop flavor.Festival organizer Red Frog Events announced the acts coming to the…
-
Despite what fans may say or think from year to year, about the weather, or the musical acts, or the food options, there is one thing most agree on when…
-
Thousands of campers from all over the country arrived Wednesday and Thursday for the 2017 Firefly Music Festival in Dover. As they waited for the music…
-
More than 70,000 people will begin pouring into Dover Thursday for this year’s Firefly Music Festival. Traffic around the Dover International Speedway is…