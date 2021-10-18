-
A package of domestic violence bills passed by the General Assembly are signed into law.The bills signed by Gov. Carney Wednesday move the date the…
Delaware’s Supreme Court is creating a task force to consider reforming how bail gets set for people accused of domestic violence crimes. 2018 bail reform…
Experts across the country have worried more cases of child abuse are going unreported during the pandemic, as stresses on families increase but reports…
Delawareans have another way to report domestic violence and child abuse while following the state’s stay-at-home order.The state Department of Justice…
Measures taken to stem the spread of the coronavirus can hit victims of domestic violence especially hard. Advocates emphasize that help is still…
Delaware hospitals are working with domestic violence experts to train hospital staff on how to identify and combat human trafficking.The Delaware…
Congresswoman Lisa Blunt Rochester (D-Delaware) is cosponsoring a bill to renew funding to support domestic abuse victims. The Family Violence Prevention…
October is Domestic Violence Awareness Month. Nearly one in four women, and one in nine men, will experience domestic violence in their lifetime,…
For survivors of domestic violence, money management doesn’t always come easy.Money is the number one reason people stay in abusive relationships, and…
Agencies that provide shelter and services to domestic violence and sexual assault victims are among those who face funding cuts in Gov John Carney’s…