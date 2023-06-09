Suspended DSP Trooper is charged after domestic violence incident in Townsend

The Delaware Department of Justice and Delaware State Police announce domestic violence charges against a suspended Delaware State Trooper.

Anthony DiGati was arrested and charged for a domestic physical assault stemming from a March incident in Townsend.

“Any domestic violence is gravely serious, but it is particularly unsettling to see it committed by someone entrusted to protect the innocent,” said Attorney General Kathy Jennings. “The defendant’s actions endangered his family and dishonored his community. All of us are thinking of the victim today and will be working in the coming weeks and months to ensure that she can find justice, safety, and healing."

Delaware State Police responded to a Townsend residence on March 14th regarding a domestic violence incident – police learned that DiGati and the alleged victim had an argument that turned physical.

The woman sustained bruising to her wrist, ribs, and upper leg, and she informed police that DiGati threatened her multiple times during the altercation.

The DOJ and DSP say the alleged victim told police of a previously unreported domestic incident from November 2022 accusing DiGati of grabbing her hair, slamming her to the floor, and threatening her.

DiGati was arrested on June 7 and charged with two counts of assault in the third degree, two counts of terroristic threatening, and one count of offensive touching – all misdemeanors.

“As an agency committed to serving and protecting the public, the Delaware State Police understands the importance of accountability for all DSP Troopers,” said Colonel Melissa Zebley, Superintendent of the Delaware State Police. “We have established personnel policies in place to address cases of misconduct, and we take every complaint seriously. In light of an allegation against one of our Troopers, we initiated a criminal investigation and suspended Corporal Anthony DiGati. Delaware State Police are fully cooperating with the Delaware Department of Justice throughout the process, and we remain dedicated to upholding public trust and fulfilling our mission.”

As a domestic-related arrest, the case will be transferred to Family Court.

Because DiGati’s alleged actions occurred off-duty in his personal capacity, he will be prosecuted by DOJ’s Criminal Division instead of the Division of Civil Rights & Public Trust.