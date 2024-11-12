Delaware's Family Justice Center network is in its early planning stages

The country’s first statewide Family Justice Center network is in the works in Delaware.

FJCs are one-stop shops for survivors of domestic violence to receive free, confidential services. Delaware’s FJC network is in its planning stages after being established by House Bill 340 , which Gov. Carney signed October 25.

There are about 130 FJCs in the U.S., but Delaware’s will be the country’s first statewide FJC network, according to vice chair of the Domestic Violence Coordinating Council and chair of the Family Justice Steering Committee Laura Graham.

She said Delaware is fortunate to have many community- and state-based service providers.

“The issue is they're dispersed throughout the community, and so transportation and safety, logistics, time – particularly when you're fleeing violence – it's very difficult to go to five different places to get information about what's available to you or get your needs met.”

Graham said the plan is to have one center in each county and have them work together, providing resources including shelter and legal services and child care.

“I think it gives us flexibility, but also continuity. We want a survivor to be able to receive the same level of services from a quality, a language, a funding standpoint, in each of the three counties.”

Staffing and funding are still works in progress for Delaware’s FJCs, Graham said. Capital funding, which would go toward physical locations and infrastructure, was not approved in August.

Graham said FJCs will eventually provide comprehensive resources and care, but they’re still in their early stages and seeking public input.

“It harnesses the Delaware way, frankly, where we all know each other. We're connected.”