-
The Delaware Division of Civil Rights and Public Trust convicts a former Dewey Beach police officer for an assault he lied about. In 2019, then Dewey…
-
After 15 years of fundraising and planning, restoration of the World War II Artillery Fire Control Tower #3 in Dewey Beach is set to begin.The Delaware…
-
Slow down next time you head through Dewey Beach, the speed limit is changing. While the town of Dewey Beach may be small, Route 1 runs right through it,…
-
Dewey Town Commissioners met with their new consultant to discuss their options going forward with new wireless tower installations. 5G poles in Dewey…
-
The fight in Dewey Beach over 5G cell towers continues to heat up, with a new lawsuit and continued frustration from town officials. Dewey Beach officials…
-
Local officials say things are picking up at Delaware beaches with the easing of COVID restrictions. The Rehoboth Beach-Dewey Beach Chamber of Commerce…
-
A Dewey Beach landmark destroyed a year ago is not coming back. The Dewey Beach lighthouse was gutted by fire last April. Officials ruled arson the cause…
-
The bayside beach in Dewey Beach has new rules. And not everyone is a fan of them. The small strip of beach along the bayside in Dewey Beach has often…
-
Dewey Beach’s town commissioners are negotiating with DelDOT to gain sole control over permitting new wireless towers in the town. After passing an…
-
Dewey Beach is trying to keep its beachfront from becoming strewn with new wireless towers. Many Dewey Beach residents are frustrated as new cell phone…