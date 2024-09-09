Dewey Beach weighs new green space ordinance

Dewey Beach Town Council considered changes in town code related to residential green space requirements in its Aug. 16 meeting.

The proposed ordinance largely addresses public parking after some homeowners extended their driveways and limited public spots. It would also expand the definition of green space.

Current code calls for at least 15% of a lot to be dedicated to planting and beautification, with at least half of that in the front yard.

If passed, the changes would raise that number to 25%, according to Dewey Beach town manager Bill Zolper.

“We're hoping by addressing this, the homes in the north end of Dewey will look nicer with green space in the front yard instead of cars parked all the way across the front yard,” Zolper said. “At the same time, our visitors that come into town will know where they can and can't park.”

One commenter at Council’s August 16 meeting asked council to enforce the existing rules before adding to them.

Zolper said enforcement is on the town’s radar whether the ordinance is adopted or not.

“We need to use social media, we need to use our newsletter and we need to talk about it at the commissioners meeting and educate the public… It's the owner of the property that we need to make sure we're educating and then informing. The second phase would be informing them within a letter, explaining what the town ordinance is and where the violation is.”

The very last step would be a fine, Zolper says.

Dewey Beach Town Council will address the proposed residential green space requirement ordinance at its September 20th meeting.