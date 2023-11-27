Winter Weather Advisory Week kicks off in preparation for potential coastal storms

Gov. John Carney proclaims Nov. 27 through Dec. 1 as “Winter Weather Awareness Week in Delaware.”

With meteorological winter starting on Dec. 1, Delaware Emergency Management Agency (DEMA), Delaware Department of Transportation, National Weather Service and county emergency agencies are beginning to help prepare residents for the cold months ahead.

DEMA Community Relations Coordinator John "JP" Petersen cautions Delawareans not to be fooled by last year’s mild winter.

Despite the 2022 to 2023 season being one of the least snowy on record for the Mid-Atlantic, he says the upcoming winter could be severe.

“Because we’re on the East Coast and we’re along the line where the El Niño pattern could steer the jet stream, it’s possible that we could get a few major coastal storms," Petersen said.

An El Niño winter refers to a split jet stream flow, meaning strong precipitation in the South and cold winds in the North – Petersen says Delaware’s unique position in the middle of the two regions could produce extreme weather.

Petersen adds Delawareans should start preparing now, including making a severe weather plan, putting together a home and car emergency kit and staying informed on the latest weather conditions.

“Make sure you have your flashlights, your batteries – all that stuff ahead of time. Make sure you have non-perishable food – make sure you’re ready, and then you can be somebody who helps somebody else out. You don’t have to be somebody that needs help .”

Other items Petersen says to keep on hand are snow shovels, rock salt, back up generators, jumper cables, medication, pet supplies, water and blankets.

He adds to check in on your neighbors who may need extra help in the event of severe weather.

You can find the full breakdown of Winter Weather Awareness Week here and severe weather preparation guides here.