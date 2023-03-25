Flooding was among the many weather hazards highlighted during Severe Weather Awareness Week

The Delaware Emergency Management Agency spent this week making sure residents are prepared for any weather hazard.

March 20 to March 24 was Severe Weather Awareness Week in Delaware with the goal of boosting preparedness for all different types of hazards.

The hope is learning about these hazards and how to be ready for them will help reduce the amount of devastation they cause.

The week featured tips how to prepare like trimming branches on trees so they don’t fall on your home, vehicles, or other items on your property during a severe thunderstorm.

John Petersen DEMA’s community relations coordinator says flooding is one Delawareans regularly face.

“So it's important to identify those kind of factors like where do you live, are you at risk for flooding, and then from the next step you need to be aware of what your evacuation zones are,” said Petersen. “So if you are in an evacuation zone you need to be aware of what the routes are out, and pay attention to the weather. So flooding was really an important topic to highlight because it's probably the risk that most people will be prone to experience."

Petersen adds to determine if you live in a flood risk area, go to DNREC’s de.gov/floodrisk site.

To learn how to prepare for any weather risks, visit PrepareDE.org.

Delaware Emergency Management officials also stressed making a plan, building a kit, and staying informed. The kit should include three days worth of perishable foods and water, first aid and personal hygiene supplies, cash, and items for pets.

DEMA’s community relations coordinator John Petersen says people should also secure important papers and documents.

"If you have to evacuate, you want to make sure that your documents are in a good safe place. So if you ever have to come back to your neighborhood you might be restricted from coming back, you need to be able to prove that you own your house. You also may want to apply for federal programs, and you're going to need proof of the documents, and the things that bring your house show that you're eligible for public assistance," said Petersen.

DEMA collaborated with the National Weather Service, Center for Environmental Monitoring and Analysis at UD, and Delaware Sea Grant on Severe Weather Awareness Week.