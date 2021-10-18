-
Delaware’s court system is coming to a near standstill as part of the state's COVID-19 response.Delaware’s Chief Justice ordered nearly all court…
Tamika Montgomery-Reeves is Delaware’s first African-American Supreme Court justice.It became official when she took her oath of office at an investiture…
The state Senate has approved the first African American justice to the Delaware Supreme Court.Associate Justice Collins Seitz is now Chief Justice of the…
Several legal groups are urging Gov. Carney to consider diversity as he picks a nominee for Chief Justice of the Delaware Supreme Court. Current Chief…
A state Supreme Court rule adopted late last month will let military spouses apply for a certificate of limited practice in Delaware without taking the…
Delaware Chief Justice Leo Strine’s Monday retirement announcement prompted several elected officials to commend his work to make the state’s criminal…
The Delaware Supreme Court has overturned a 40-year-old policy banning firearms in state parks.Under the ban, legal hunters were allowed to have their…
Delaware Supreme Court Justice Karen Valihura took part in the national Women in Litigation Conference sponsored by the American Bar Association in…
Gov. John Carney announced his nominee Monday to fill the latest vacancy on the Delaware Supreme Court. Gary F. Traynor is the governor’s pick to replace…