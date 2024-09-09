Delaware's Superior Court President to step down

Delaware’s Superior Court President will step down from the bench in February.

ERIC CROSSAN Hon. Jan R. Jurden, Pres. Judge Delaware Superior Court , 2021

In a letter to Governor John Carney, President Judge Jan Jurden says her time on the Court is the best job she’s had.

Jurden joined the Superior Court in 2001 and served as the court’s first female chief judge.

Jurden launched the Mental Health Court in 2008, the first program of its kind in Delaware that identifies and serves those with serious mental health issues.

Jurden also presided over the Veterans’ Treatment Court and is a veteran who served in the Army from 1979 to 1982.

Jurden has been a professor at the Widener University Delaware Law School and the University of Delaware, among others.