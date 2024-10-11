Retired Delaware Supreme Court Justice James T. Vaughn Jr. passes away at 75

Retired Delaware Supreme Court Justice James T. Vaughn Jr. passed away Thursday at the age of 75.

Vaugn served for more than 25 years on the Delaware bench, first joining in 1998 as the Resident Judge for Kent County Superior Court.

Courtesy State of Delaware Administrative Office of the Courts

He later became President Judge of the Superior Court in 2004 until Gov. Jack Markell appointed him to the Supreme Court in October 2014 where he served until 2023.

Vaughn was the son of long-serving Delaware State Sen. James T. Vaughn Sr. and spent 22 years as an attorney in private practice in civil and criminal law.

He also served as a member of the Clayton Town Council from 1979 to 1989 and the Smyrna School Board from 1989 to 1994, serving as president of both bodies for a period of time.

“When he retired less than two years ago, I said the Court would miss Justice Vaughn’s hard work, steady hand and unflappable nature. That has proven to be true. Justice Vaughn has left an indelible mark on Delaware’s legal landscape. The Delaware Supreme Court and Superior Court are grateful for his long service to the citizens of Delaware,” said Chief Justice C.J. Seitz.