Delaware Supreme Court formally swears in Christopher Griffiths

Justice Christopher Griffiths is officially sworn in for his first term on the Delaware Supreme Court.

Griffiths officially becomes the first Black man and second Black person in history to serve on Delaware’s highest court.

In his remarks at Griffiths’s swearing-in ceremony, Gov. John Carney praised the new justice’s dedication to public service and his community.

“Justice Griffiths came highly recommended, and it’s not hard to see why. He’s been an accomplished partner at Conolly Gallagher, and he learned the ropes from some of Delaware’s top talent.”

Griffiths thanked Carney for selecting him and standing by him through his State Senate confirmation.

“Thank you for allowing me to be the first Black man to ever sit in this chair in Delaware’s history, and thank you for trusting me to carry all that comes along with this great responsibility.”

Prior to his appointment, Griffiths was a partner at Connolly Gallagher LLP, where he focused on administrative, government, corporate, commercial and bankruptcy law.

He also worked as co-chair of the annual Delaware High School Mock Trial Competition – a role Griffiths notes was a primary driver in his desire to become a Justice.

Griffith’s investiture follows one last month for Justice Abigail LeGrow formally filling the state’s highest court after the departures of Justices Tamika Montgomery-Reeves, and James T. Vaughn, Jr.