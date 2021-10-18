Delaware Superior Court

-
The controversy over a Wilmington City Council vacancy has reached court. A Superior Court judge heard motions Tuesday in a case filed by Wilmington City…
The chief justice of Delaware’s Supreme Court has extended the state’s Judicial Emergency for another 30 days in response to what he sees as a continued…
Delaware Courts are not issuing bench warrants for failure to pay court debt during the COVID-19 pandemic.Delaware State Courts launched the new policy in…
Delaware’s court system is coming to a near standstill as part of the state's COVID-19 response.Delaware’s Chief Justice ordered nearly all court…
A Superior Court judge ruled against regulations on carrying guns in Delaware State Parks last week.The Delaware Supreme Court declared a ban on…