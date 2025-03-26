Gov. Matt Meyer nominates Judge Eric Davis as President Judge of the Delaware Superior Court

Gov. Matt Meyer nominates Judge Eric Davis to serve as the new President Judge of the Superior Court of Delaware.

Judge Eric Davis / Delaware Courts Superior Court Judge Eric Davis credit photograph by Eric Crossan 302-378-1700

Judge Davis has served on the Superior Court since December 2012 and was appointed to the Court of Common Pleas two years prior.

"Judge Davis has demonstrated exceptional dedication and judicial acumen throughout his tenure on the bench," Gov. Meyer said in a statement. "His extensive experience and commitment to justice make him a great choice to lead our Superior Court into the future."

Former President Judge Jan Jurden retired from the bench last month after joining the Superior Court in 2011 and serving as the court’s first female chief judge beginning in 2015.

Judge Davis has previously chaired the Complex Commercial Litigation Division, handling intricate business disputes. His term as president will commence upon Senate confirmation and taking his oath of office.

"I am honored by the trust Governor Meyer has placed in me," Judge Davis said in a statement. "If confirmed, I look forward to continuing to serve the people of Delaware and upholding the high standards of our judiciary. The Superior Court plays a vital role in the lives of Delawareans, and I am committed to ensuring that our courts remain accessible, efficient, and fair. I’m also proud to lead a bench of judges who are deeply dedicated to justice and to the communities we serve."

This is Gov. Meyer’s first judicial appointment to the Delaware Courts.