DSU names Cummings its new campus police chief

A former Wilmington police chief is now the top cop at Delaware State University.

Bobby Cummings is appointed as the new Chief of Public Safety and the Delaware State University Police force.

Cummings started overseeing DSU’s police and security personnel on October 18.

He brings 32 years of law enforcement experience with the Wilmington Police Department to DSU. He retired as police chief in 2017.

Prior to taking over at DSU, Cummings served as the director of group violence intervention under the Delaware Division of Health and Social Services.

He is the university’s fourth police chief since a certified campus police force was created in 2000, taking over for Harry Downes, Jr. who held the position since 2011.

DSU’s other police chiefs were Carl Wyche (2000-2005) and James Overton (2005-2011).