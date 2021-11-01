Gov. Carney announces early childhood education to receive major ARPA funding

Gov. John Carney announces the state will send a large portion of its American Rescue Plan Act funds toward early childhood education.

Delaware State University is receiving $30.6 million in state and federal funds over the next five years to help build and launch the school’s Early Childhood Innovation Center.

It’s part of the $120 million in American Rescue Plan Act funds Carney is earmarking to support the state’s childcare industry and childcare professionals.

"Not only do we have 10.6 million dollars to build a new early innovation center for the entire state of Delaware,” said DSU President Tony Allen. “We'll have an additional 20 million dollars come from the Department of Education and the Department of Health and Social Services to make sure that our early education providers have the tools that they need to be successful throughout the state."

The center seeks to partner with the state on developing the infrastructure needed to build a pathway for Delawareans seeking careers in the childhood industry.

It will also expand scholarship opportunities to support working professionals who are seeking additional education.

The state is also spending $24 million on grants to help childcare providers statewide remain open and nearly 11 million on direct relief to childcare workers.

"It's about both early education making sure that our children get a good head start, but it's also about care for our children and the workers behind the workers which are those workers in childcare and early childhood education facilities across our state," said Gov. Carney at Delaware State University on Monday

Carney and Allen were joined by Lt. Gov. Bethany Hall-Long, Sen. Tom Carper, Rep. Lisa Blunt Rochester, child care providers from all three counties, and other university and state officials.