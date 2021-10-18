-
A new report shows growth and opportunity in Delaware’s life sciences sector.The report – Life Sciences in Delaware: Momentum and Opportunity – was…
The City of Wilmington’s business climate and Delaware’s tech talent pipeline earn top 10 spots in the latest 2021 Business Facilities Report.The report -…
Delaware has allocated additional money for ready-to-go laboratory space statewide.Before Delaware’s General Assembly adjourned in Dover on June 30, 2021,…
The largest ever economic development grant approved by the Carney administration goes to a Chinese global pharmaceutical company setting up in the First…
More jobs are coming to Delaware over the next 18-months as one of the largest motor carriers in North America expands its operations in the First…
Delaware created a new website that seeks to draw new workers to the First State. The Delaware Prosperity Partnership recently launched LiveLoveDelaware.…
The First State wants to build a more diverse tech talent pipeline. And the Delaware Prosperity Partnership (DPP) has some ideas to make that happen.In…
A year into the COVID-19 pandemic, we are starting to see how some efforts to help people hit hard economically are faring.One example is Forward…
The Delaware Prosperity Partnership (DPP) is extending the entry deadline for the Startup302 Funding Competition.Underrepresented founders of early stage,…
Delaware has launched a pilot program to expand availability of ready-to-go laboratory space statewide.The Delaware Prosperity Partnership (DPP) sees…