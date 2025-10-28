Corteva is changing addresses in the First State

The global agriculture technology company will keep its operations in Delaware with a change in location.

Corteva is staying in the First State, but will move from Chestnut Run Plaza just outside of the city to the former Brandywine Building in downtown Wilmington.

"Bringing 205 jobs into the Central business district in Wilmington is definitely a win, and certainly the mayor and his team played a big part in making that happen," said Megan Kopistecki, senior business development manager with the Delaware Prosperity Partnership.

This move keeps 200-plus high paying jobs in the state, avoiding the possibility Corteva would leave Delaware according to Kopistecki.

"Corteva was up front about the fact that they were looking outside of the state, they were considering sites in Southeastern Pennsylvania because many of their employees live in that region,” said Kopistecki. “And so they notified us that they weren't going to be able to renew the release, and that they were going to need new office space, and that they were doing a regional site search."

Corteva’s lease at Chestnut Run Plaza expires at the end of this year and it’s Kopistecki’s understanding a phased move will take place early in 2026.

The company joins Incyte’s in moving to downtown Wilmington. The two together means more than 1,000 additional workers into the state’s largest city.

Corteva was introduced in 2018 as the agriculture division of DowDuPont, then became a standalone company the following year. Its headquarters moved to Indiana in 2022 but it left some corporate and business functions at Chestnut Run Plaza.