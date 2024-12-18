PepsiCo to open $62 million facility at old Claymont Steel Mill property

PepsiCo, one of the world's leading food and beverage companies, is set to complete a multi-million dollar renovation as part of the redeveloped Claymont Steel Mill property.

Following the closure of the Claymont Steel Mill in 2014, the property has been undergoing a slow redevelopment process to bring economic value back into the community.

This month, Pepsi announced they will be leasing 360,000 square feet of space at the site to enhance regional operations and turn the site into a key hub for supporting manufacturing sites across the region.

“The [Claymont Renaissance Development Corporation] could not be more thrilled that Pepsi chose Claymont. We welcome the jobs brought here and the possibilities of future growth. Also, having an internationally respected company known for giving back to communities in which they are based, is a win for Claymont," said Claymont Renaissance Development Corporation Executive Director Brett Sadler.

The $62 million investment will retain 216 existing positions and create 77 additional jobs in the state, including warehouse loaders, drivers, merchandisers, sales representatives and managers.

Sadler says the city is particularly enthusiastic about the workforce development opportunities Pepsi plans to bring to the area.

“They have a successful program engaging the community at a Denver facility, and we're going to be talking about that in the first quarter regarding bringing that model to Claymont. So we're very excited about getting local jobs here for our residents.”

Agile Cold Storage opened up a 162,500-square-foot facility on a lot adjacent to Pepsi just months ago, and Sadler says there are also approved plans for an indoor storage facility with more community-focused amenities on the horizon.

The state Council on Development Finance approved close to $3 million in grant funding, contingent on PepsiCo meeting commitments for job retention, creation and capital investment.

PepsiCo traces part of its history back to Delaware, where the Pepsi-Cola Company was first incorporated in 1919.