Public transit in Delaware still runs primarily on fossil fuels. But the share of DART buses running on electricity is increasing. This week, DART…
The state looks to use part of its public transit fleet to deliver vaccine to people’s homes.Delaware tested a program involving DART’s paratransit busses…
Changes in service and fares are coming to DART bus service statewide in February.After receiving rider feedback at several community meetings and a…
DART riders no longer need to worry about running out of data while using public transportation. Free internet access is now available on DART buses…
DART Paratransit is taking another step toward resuming normal operations - reinstating onboard ticket and cash fare collection next week.When the…
DART is receiving a 2.5 million dollar grant to build a solar canopy at its Dover Operations and Administration facility. The funding for the solar array…
DART’s daily Beach Bus service returns just ahead of the July 4th holiday.The Beach Bus service starts Monday, June 29, and buses will operate frequently…
DART plans to return to full bus service next week with the exception of the seasonal Beach Bus services in the resort areas. Starting on Monday, June 1,…
The new Wilmington Transit Center opened Sunday during a tough time for public transit. The $10 million facility is the new transfer point for most buses…
DART is reducing public transit service until further notice due to the presence of the new coronavirus in Delaware—and the resulting business closures…