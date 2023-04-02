DART is looking for public input on current system and needed improvements

DART is in the middle of a year-long, statewide study to get the public’s views on its future.

DART Reimagined seeks to evaluate the current system and its performance, while looking at opportunities at growth, different service types, and ways to develop a better network.

Delaware Transit Corporation CEO John Sisson says the goal is to get customer input on the existing services and to identify areas for future improvements.

"We don't go into this with preconceived ideas of the outcome. We really want to use data to drive our decisions,” said Sisson. “The input from the stakeholders whether they're customers or businesses or elected officials, education areas like Del Tech and UD and Del State, Wilmington U, all the different factors, the medical and bring all of that data together and all of that information to form a better plan."

The DART Reimagined digital study is open until April 21, and Sisson explains how to participate.

"There's going to be a poster on every bus with a QR code. We have our DART website which has a link to DART Reimagined. The survey is there in English and Spanish. We're using our stakeholders, we have members of our Executive Advisory Committee and our Technical Advisory Committees helping get the word out. So they're going out to their constituents," said Sisson.

He notes in the summer the plan is to survey Beach Bus customers.

A first draft of recommendations is expected to be ready for public hearings up and down the state this fall with a final report completed before the end of the year.