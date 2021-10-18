-
Eligible Delawareans can now get booster shots for all three COVID-19 vaccine brands.
Gov. John Carney announces a COVID-19 vaccine mandate for all educators, staff, and volunteers in Delaware public and private schools.The requirement will…
The state portal for accessing you or your children’s vaccine records is up and running. But not everyone is able to access their records right away. The…
State employees and healthcare workers will be required to be vaccinated against COVID-19 or be tested regularly under a new mandate announced Thursday.…
ChristianaCare joins health systems from around the country requiring staff to take the COVID vaccine. Trinity Health, the parent company of St. Francis…
A recent University of Delaware graduate is a big winner in the state’s COVID vaccine incentive lottery. Sophie Poindexter is a 23-year-old UD Visual…
Delaware reaches a major COVID vaccination milestone.The CDC says 70.1% of residents over 18 have received at least one vaccine dose.That gets Delaware to…
Gov. John Carney announced the first round of small businesses giving out incentives as part of his vaccine incentive program. To further the state’s push…
Delaware holds a vaccination event at the beach as it works to deliver another 17,000 vaccinations by July. Delaware will administer shots at the…
The First State’s effort to incentivize Delawareans to get vaccinated this month is already in motion. Over 66% of Delawareans 18 and older have received…